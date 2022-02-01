Welspun's Anuj Arora joins Symphony Coolers as Global CMO

At Welspun, he was the Head of Marketing and Consumer Experience.
Anuj Arora from Welspun Group has moved on to join Symphony Coolers as global CMO. Arora joins the Indian multinational electronics company after a 4 year stint with Welspun India, where he was heading marketing and consumer experience. He will be based out of Ahmedabad. Prior to Welspun, Anuj was the chief manager marketing - kids products category at Piramal Group.
An engineering graduate, Anuj has pursued his post-graduation in management from IIM, Ahmedabad. In the past, he has also worked with Shachihata (India), A.W. Faber-Castell, Reliance Retail and Godrej Consumer.