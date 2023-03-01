Westlife Foodworld appoints Rohith Kumar as Chief Human Resources Officer

Saurabh Kalra, chief operating officer (COO), Westlife Foodworld Ltd. said, “We are pleased to welcome Rohith Kumar as the new Chief Human Resources Officer. His industry experience and knowledge will be of great value to our high performance organizational culture that pivots on the pillars of diversity, inclusiveness, community, among others. I am confident that he will play a key role in further strengthening Westlife Foodworld’s talent and strategic proficiency, along with its positioning as a great place to work.”