WhatsApp's Communications Director in India, Vidisha Chatterjee moves on

Vidisha Chatterjee, Communication Director at WhatsApp India has moved on from the company after 3 years. Chatterjee posted about this move on her LinkedIn profile. As per her post, she was the first communication director for the social media platform in India. Her next move is not known yet.
Previously, she was with Colgate Palmolive as Head of Communications, in India. Vidisha has worked with Genesis Burson-Marsteller, India Today, Apollo International, BBC and Star TV in the past.