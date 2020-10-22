Whisper Media appoints Guneet Anand as Global Revenue Head

The significance of Whisper Media’s in-content advertising lies in its ability to place a brand’s communication in a captive environment where viewer attention is at its peak. The technology and systems the company has developed allow brands to be flexible and fresh within the highest reach media platforms in each of its operational markets. Further, these in-content ad units are fully accountable and measurable by leading third party validation tools allowing for a tangible and positive return on investment for its key clients and advertisers.