Whisper Media appoints Guneet Anand as Global Revenue Head

In his new role starting November, Guneet Anand is responsible for driving revenue growth across global markets of Whisper Media.
Whisper Media today announced the appointment of Guneet Anand as Global Revenue Head based in Mumbai, India. Whisper Media operates across 14 countries around the globe and has revolutionized the manner in which complex product placements and brand integrations are delivered within popular content.
In his new role starting November, Guneet Anand is responsible for driving revenue growth across global markets of Whisper Media, with a key focus on India. This marks his return to India after stints in the United Kingdom and the United States where he was Business Head for STAR TV’s International Markets. Prior to that, he was Head of Ad Sales for the Hindi General Entertainment cluster at STAR India.
Commenting on the new role, Guneet Anand said, "I am excited and looking forward to join a business which is revolutionizing the way brands reach out to consumers. Whisper Media has a strong international footprint and we are charting out a strong roadmap for India".
The significance of Whisper Media’s in-content advertising lies in its ability to place a brand’s communication in a captive environment where viewer attention is at its peak. The technology and systems the company has developed allow brands to be flexible and fresh within the highest reach media platforms in each of its operational markets. Further, these in-content ad units are fully accountable and measurable by leading third party validation tools allowing for a tangible and positive return on investment for its key clients and advertisers.