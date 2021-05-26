White Label Streaming Service OTTera appoints Sumit Rastogi as Director of Business Development for India

Prior to joining OTTera, he was General Manager at U2opia Mobile.
OTTera, a white label OTT service with 80+ channels worldwide, announced the selection of Sumit Rastogi as a Director of Business Development for the region of India. Rastogi will bring his experience in the Media industry to help expand OTTera's on-demand and linear networks in the area.
In his new role as director of business development, Sumit will focus on growing OTTera's client base and operations in India. He will explore business opportunities from Indian content creators to showcase their content diaspora on leading Connected TV/OTT channels/platforms globally.
“Sumit will be key to spearheading OTTera's expansion into India's marketplace, both in on-demand and linear programming," said Stephen L. Hodge, co-CEO and Chairman of OTTera. "His leadership and contacts within the country will allow us to grow quickly and cater to the many opportunities on the Indian sub-continent."
Sumit brings over 18 years of rich experience in media sales, content acquisition, content syndication, partnerships and affiliate business. Prior to joining OTTera, he was general manager at U2opia Mobile and has also worked for Times of India, Locovida Digital Solutions (Times Internet), 9.9 Media & Dainik Jagran.
"I feel both honored and humbled on being appointed as Director of Business Development India for OTTera," said Rastogi. "OTT viewership in India is at an all-time high now and has become the primary mode of entertainment for consumers across Tier II and III cities. Regional content, gaming sports, fitness, education will be key drivers in India’s OTT growth, and I realize that I have a big opportunity to introduce OTTera services to all the OTT players/linear channels and content creators in India. I’m thrilled about working with the talented & experienced OTTera team."