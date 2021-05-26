White Label Streaming Service OTTera appoints Sumit Rastogi as Director of Business Development for India

"I feel both honored and humbled on being appointed as Director of Business Development India for OTTera," said Rastogi. "OTT viewership in India is at an all-time high now and has become the primary mode of entertainment for consumers across Tier II and III cities. Regional content, gaming sports, fitness, education will be key drivers in India’s OTT growth, and I realize that I have a big opportunity to introduce OTTera services to all the OTT players/linear channels and content creators in India. I’m thrilled about working with the talented & experienced OTTera team."