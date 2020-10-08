White Rivers Media appoints Chirag Sangai as their Head of Client Partnerships

Speaking about his move, Chirag Sangai said, “I believe in the four ‘R’s of successful account management: Revenue, Relationship, Resource, and Research. I’ve plied my ad craft in F&B, Homeware, Banking, and Gaming industries, and at White Rivers Media my next step is to not only keep expanding my portfolio, but also work with the amazing in-house talent, and harness the creative firepower of this agency to create disruption in the market.”