White Rivers Media appoints Chirag Sangai as their Head of Client Partnerships

Independent digital marketing agency White Rivers Media added Chirag Sangai to their growing roster of talent, bringing senior-level experience that is apropos of consolidating a strong workforce.
8 years old in the digital marketing and advertising business, White Rivers Media’s latest acquisition comes in the wake of a sustained growth phase that has seen them cross the 150-strong mark earlier this year. This is the beginning of their second hiring burst this year.
With over 10 years of experience in the digital industry, Chirag comes from Blink Digital. In his past assignments he has worked on various national & international brands including Tropicana, Disney, KFC, Amazon, Zomato, Chivas Regal, Milton, and ICICI.
Speaking about his move, Chirag Sangai said, “I believe in the four ‘R’s of successful account management: Revenue, Relationship, Resource, and Research. I’ve plied my ad craft in F&B, Homeware, Banking, and Gaming industries, and at White Rivers Media my next step is to not only keep expanding my portfolio, but also work with the amazing in-house talent, and harness the creative firepower of this agency to create disruption in the market.”
Shrenik Gandhi, CEO & Co-Founder, White Rivers Media, said “I’m very glad to welcome Chirag as the Head of Client Partnerships. He comes with the experience, passion, and goodwill that makes him a perfect fit for White Rivers Media, and at a time that sets us up perfectly for our next phase of growth.”