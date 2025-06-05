White Rivers Media names Kushal Bhuva as AVP– Founder’s Office, Influencer Marketing & Video Production

White Rivers Media has appointed Kushal Bhuva as associate vice president (AVP)– founder’s office, influencer marketing and video production. Prior to this role, Bhuva was working as associate director- founder’s office at the organisation.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Bhuva is an experienced professional in digital marketing, brand management, and corporate social responsibility (CSR) with over 10 years of experience across a wide range of industries, including management consulting, advertising, media and entertainment, edtech, and not-for-profit.

Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations such as Pro Media Innovation, Spinnaker Analytics, and Yangpoo Executive Education.