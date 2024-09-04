Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Vesuwala is working with the organisation for the past 3 years.
White Rivers Media promotes Viren Vesuwala to lead- strategic partnerships and alliances. Before this role, he served as the lead for PR and corporate communications.
Vesuwala took to LinkedIn to announce the same.
Viren has over 10 years of experience in PR, social media management, and corporate communications.
Throughout his career, he has worked with agencies like Concept PR India, Edelman, Adfactors PR, and Entropy Digital.