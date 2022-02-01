WhiteHat Jr ropes in Shreshtha Mathur as Assistant Vice President Growth

Prior to this, she was with Tata CLiQ as Head Of Digital Marketing | Luxury.
The edtech platform, WhiteHat Jr has recently appointed Shreshtha Mathur as AVP - Growth. Shreshtha joins from Tata CLiQ where she worked for 4 years and was the head of digital marketing . Previously, Mathur was the social media lead at Reliance Jio for around 3 years.
A mass media graduate from University Of Mumbai, she has expertise in Performance Marketing, Brand Marketing, Creative, Social Media, Content Marketing, Online Reputation Management, Listening & Insights ad so on. In the past, Shreshtha has also worked as social media group head at Digital Law & Kenneth, senior manager - social media at Isobar and account manager at Social Wavelength, Mirum.