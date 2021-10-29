WhiteHat Jr’s Ex VP Marketing - Nikhil Mittal joins Skill-Lync as the Head of Growth

Prior to Skill-Lync, Nikhil served as VP Marketing at WhiteHat Jr. as an early member of the core team where he spearheaded the growth both from the demand and supply side. His experience has given him an overview of fast-growing companies that make a real impact in the life of a student. The main aspect of solving accessibility is making sure we have a strong distribution channel that helps students know about the options available for them to learn from. This is where Nikhil's experience will come in very handy for us.