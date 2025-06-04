WHSmith India appoints Shantanu Chakravartty as CEO & Director

WHSmith India, the Indian counterpart of British travel retail company, announces Shantanu Chakravartty as its chief executive officer (CEO) and director.

At the peak of the COVID-19 crisis, Chakravartty played a pivotal role in steering the WHSmith through unprecedented turbulence in the travel and airport retail sectors. At a time when the industry and airports were brought to a standstill for the first time in 100 years, Chakravartty’s steady leadership safeguarded over 20,000 jobs and ensured business continuity across India’s busiest airports.

Reflecting on that period, Shantanu Chakravartty said, “I’ve always believed that disruption is an invitation to rebuild stronger, that’s why we created the Airport Services Association of India, which helped the industry survive in 2020 and 2021”.

“With WHSmith, my vision is to grow our store footprint by 5x and create an ecosystem where both business and people thrive. We are currently operating 40 stores in India at various metro stations, airports and university campuses. What motivates me most is knowing that every store we open means more livelihoods, more opportunities. Retail is not just a business. It's a platform for people to grow their careers and transform their lives”, adds Chakravartty.

“WHSmith stores are no longer just transit points,” said Chakravartty. “Our focus is on convenience, consistency, and customer delight. From book lovers to business flyers, from families to solo explorers, we are constantly reinventing our offerings to match their expectations and capture their attention in a short time.”

A travel retail professional with over 15 years of experience, Chakravartty has expertise in operations and commercialising transit points. He has worked across supply chains, passenger behaviour, and merchandising, helping shape WHSmith India’s presence in airport retail.