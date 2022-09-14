Wieden + Kennedy Mumbai office hires Yogesh Rijhwani and Abhishek Deshwal as Creative Heads

While they have worked across diverse brands and agencies, both Yogesh and Abhishek, have 15 years of experience each.

Before Wieden, Yogesh Rijhwani was an ECD at Taproot Dentsu. He spent five years there, working across brands like Parle, Star Sports, Airtel, Aditya Birla Capital and Times of India, among others. He also led the work on Aquaguard and Marico’s Set Wet gel over the past few years. He has more than 15 years of experience in the business, having worked at Scarecrow M&C Saatchi before this. His work has won more than 25 awards, with his work on Nitco Tiles winning multiple awards from Kyoorius Writing Craft to Mirchi Kaan’s Writer of the year, the win he remembers most fondly. On the other hand, Abhishek has been at Lowe Lintas, Taproot Dentsu, JWT and Contract. His most popular work has been on Micromax, OLX and Google among many others. He considers ‘helping Hugh Jackman escape a high-security prison’ and ‘making stand-up comedians roast the brand he was advertising’, the highlights of his career. Right from flirting with ‘Oddvertising’ to pursuing a higher purpose through advertising, Abhishek continues to experiment with innovative ways to make brands stand out.