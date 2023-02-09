Wiggles elevates Prashant Kohli as CMO

He was previously working as VP of Brand Strategy.
Wiggles.in, the online portal for pet shopping & services has recently elevated Prashant Kohli as chief marketing officer. He joined the company in April 2022 as vice president of brand strategy. Kohli posted about this update on his LinkedIn profile. Previously, Kohli was working with The Glitch and his last held designation was VP, strategy.
An engineering graduate from Delhi College Of Engineering, Kohli started his career as digital planner and strategist with The Glitch. He also had stints with TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Eccentric Engine and blink|ThinkBlink.