By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

Wildcraft India ropes in Aditya Gadiyar as Head of Marketing

He joins from LEAD School, where he was working as Brand Vice President.

Wildcraft India, the Bangalore-based clothing, and accessories company has recently appointed Aditya Gadiyar as its head of marketing. He joins the company after a short stint with the LEAD School as brand vice president. Gadiyar posted about this on his LinkedIn profile.

Aditya is a sales & marketing professional with an experience in building & scaling consumer brands across diverse industries (EdTech/Ecommerce/Jewellery/Fashion/Apparels/Eyewear/Durables) and cohorts. In the past, he has worked with VIP Industries as DGM(Brand Head), Myntra as sales and marketing head for international brands and Titan Company for around 9 years.

