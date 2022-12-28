Wildcraft India ropes in Aditya Gadiyar as Head of Marketing

He joins from LEAD School, where he was working as Brand Vice President.
Wildcraft India, the Bangalore-based clothing, and accessories company has recently appointed Aditya Gadiyar as its head of marketing. He joins the company after a short stint with the LEAD School as brand vice president. Gadiyar posted about this on his LinkedIn profile.
Aditya is a sales & marketing professional with an experience in building & scaling consumer brands across diverse industries (EdTech/Ecommerce/Jewellery/Fashion/Apparels/Eyewear/Durables) and cohorts. In the past, he has worked with VIP Industries as DGM(Brand Head), Myntra as sales and marketing head for international brands and Titan Company for around 9 years.