William Grant & Sons India appoints Kapila Sethi Kad as Head of Marketing

Luxury spirits company William Grant & Sons is pleased to announce Kapila Sethi Kad as Head of Marketing. Kapila will lead the India marketing team and join the management team. She will be responsible for bringing to life the Company’s portfolio of Scotch whisky and premium spirits brands with disruptive experiences that deliver value for customers and consumers.
With an impressive career spanning 19 years in Brand Marketing, Kapila’s experience includes consumer insights, marketing communication, above and below-the line, influencer marketing, consumer and customer engagement and account development.
She has worked across consumer, durables, retail and service industries, with her most recent position being Head of Marketing for Luxury and Premium Retail at DLF Ltd. In the past, she has also worked with brands such as Kohler, Grohe and Samsung, in India and Asia Pacific markets.
Based at the Company’s head office in Gurgaon, Kapila will report directly to Sachin Mehta, Country Director for India, William Grant & Sons. Sachin comments, "I am delighted to welcome Kapila to the William Grant & Sons family. An accomplished leader with a proven track of keeping consumers at the heart, she brings a wealth of experience from across the marketing mix. Her experience in the luxury and premium category will enable further growth for the business.”
Discussing her new role at William Grant & Sons, Kapila Sethi Kad shared, "I'm thrilled to be joining William Grant & Sons. The unique opportunity to join an independent family-owned Company with such an extraordinary history and heritage was irresistible to me. I am excited to contribute my vision for our world-leading portfolio of brands."