William Grant & Sons India appoints Kapila Sethi Kad as Head of Marketing

Based at the Company’s head office in Gurgaon, Kapila will report directly to Sachin Mehta, Country Director for India, William Grant & Sons. Sachin comments, "I am delighted to welcome Kapila to the William Grant & Sons family. An accomplished leader with a proven track of keeping consumers at the heart, she brings a wealth of experience from across the marketing mix. Her experience in the luxury and premium category will enable further growth for the business.”