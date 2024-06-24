WinCo RD Deshpande joins PR Professionals as president of defence business and HR services

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He joins PR Professionals after leading the learning and development function at Byju's.
PR Professionals announced the appointment of Wing Commander RD Deshpande (retired) as president of defence business and HR services. This appointment marks a step in strengthening its leadership team and expanding the company’s expertise in the defence sector and HR services.
WinCo RD joins PR Professionals following his tenure with Byju’s where he led the learning and development function and spearheaded initiatives aimed at organisational development. With a military career spanning 22 years, he brings leadership experience and specialised knowledge to the existing, diversified, and experience-rich team at PRP Group.
A military veteran, WinCo RD is a recipient of the 'Chief of Air Staff Commendation' for leadership during his career in the Indian Air Force. He has also held leadership roles in organisations such as Reliance Retail, Byju’s, ISHRAE, and Critical Care Unified. An alumnus of some institutions such as IIM Ahmedabad, the Air Force Academy, the Air Force Administrative College, the Air Force Intelligence School, and the National Defense Academy, WinCo RD has honed his expertise and developed a niche through rigorous academic and professional training. Apart from these, he has also completed courses from institutions like XLRI, Jamshedpur, and Jack Welch Management Institute, Strayer University, U.S.
At PR Professionals, WinCo RD will lead its defence business along with HR services. It is aligned with the vision of the founder and MD, PRP Group, Sarvesh Tiwari and this expansion marks the very thought-through and robust strengthening plans of the company.
Sarvesh shared "We are delighted to welcome Wing Commander RD Deshpande to the PRP family. His extensive experience in Defence and Corporate Leadership, coupled with his expertise in HR, PR and Learning & Development, will prove to be invaluable for the company as we expand our offerings and reinforce our commitment to excellence. His unique experiences and perspectives from the Armed Forces, sound knowledge and stellar educational background adds a professional flavor to the team. We are confident that his visionary approach and strategic insights will drive significant growth and innovation for our clients and the organisation."
With over 28 years of experience in 'People Functions', WinCo RD is a visionary, strategist and an expert in defining policies, processes, and implementing reforms. He is a certified behavioural trainer in ‘Outbound, Facilitation, and Experiential Training’. He is also an ‘Executive Presence Coach’.
Commenting on his appointment, WinCo RD said, “I am thrilled to join PRP family and am eager to contribute to the company’s mission of excellence in defence business and HR services. I am excited and at the same time committed to drive impactful initiatives and support the growth of our clients and the organisation.”
PR Professionals has significantly expanded its senior leadership team, further bolstering its ranks with seasoned professionals. Most recently, the company welcomed Nishant Singhal as president strategy. Furthermore, in the preceding year, PR Professionals made strategic appointments to enhance its leadership cadre. Varun Aggarwal was appointed as AVP for business development, bringing his experience and expertise to drive business expansion initiatives forward. Additionally, the company added Sanjay Singh to its team, a dmedia and PR veteran, who assumed the role of vice president.