WinCo RD Deshpande joins PR Professionals as president of defence business and HR services

Sarvesh shared "We are delighted to welcome Wing Commander RD Deshpande to the PRP family. His extensive experience in Defence and Corporate Leadership, coupled with his expertise in HR, PR and Learning & Development, will prove to be invaluable for the company as we expand our offerings and reinforce our commitment to excellence. His unique experiences and perspectives from the Armed Forces, sound knowledge and stellar educational background adds a professional flavor to the team. We are confident that his visionary approach and strategic insights will drive significant growth and innovation for our clients and the organisation."