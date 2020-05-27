Windchimes Communications brings on board PK Anil as a partner and creative head

In a career spanning 25 years, Anil has worked on several large MNCs while working in various advertising agencies like McCann Erickson, BBDO.
With a vision to further augment its growth trajectory, Windchimes, a digital, experiential agency, has strengthened its senior team by onboarding senior industry veteran PK Anil. He will be joining in as a partner and creative head for the agency.
In a career spanning 25 years, Anil has worked on several large MNCs and Indian brands while working in various advertising agencies like McCann Erickson, BBDO, Bates in New Delhi, Mumbai and Sri Lanka. He has also dabbled in feature films in between as screenplay writer and lyricist. His work has also led him to win awards like Cannes, One Show, Media spikes, Adfest etc
Commenting on the development, Anil says, “I have known Nimesh from my McCann Erickson days. He was with Marico, and they were our clients. More than a client, he was a friend, and he saw future in digital long before people starting taking it seriously. I even collaborated with him on a few other things earlier. So Windchimes isn’t exactly a new place. I find the team young, energetic and ready to explore new challenges.”
He adds, “I hope to bring in 25 years of experience into the new role. As we can see, digital is now an integral part of this business. It won’t be wrong if I say these days I watch TV commercials, listen to radio spots, see billboards, innovative out of home and ambient ideas or even designer packaging on a digital platform. And it’s an exciting game because you’ve to be fast in your thinking and highly innovative and entertaining if you want to get into the minds and stay in the hearts of the users.”
Nimesh Shah, head maven, Windchimes Communications, says, “Working with Anil has always been a fun and rewarding experience since the last 15 years. So it was a no-brainer for me to have him on board as we chart our new avenues of growth. I believe that there is a tremendous amount of value that Anil will add to Windchimes and me personally, as well.”