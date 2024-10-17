WION's Digvijay Singh Deo joins SG Sports as VP- Sports and Media

SG Sports, Media & Entertainment (SGSE), part of the APL Apollo Group, today announced that it has appointed senior sports editor Digvijay Singh Deo as vice president – Sports and Media.

Singh is an accomplished name in sports journalism and has over two decades of experience under his belt. An award-winning journalist and producer, he was previously with WION as the sports editor for 7 years where he set up the sports team and designed the flagship sports show for the network. Prior to WION, he spent 11 years at CNN IBN where he joined as principal correspondent and was appointed Sports Editor in 2014. Previously, he has also worked with Doordarshan and Star News.

SG Sports, Media and Entertainment, a subsidiary of APL Apollo Group, has interests in a variety of sports, including chess, cricket, table tennis and football. Most recently, the company announced the launch of its franchise, Delhi SG Pipers, for the upcoming Hockey India League which is making a comeback after 7 years.

In his new role at SGSE, Singh will be utilising his experience to provide strategy and direction across the various interests of the company in sports. He will also be responsible for creating content-based IPs and partnerships and will report directly to Mahesh Bhupathi, CEO of SG Sports, Media & Entertainment.

Speaking on his new role, Singh said, “It has been a long journey of over 21 years covering sports and I feel this was a great opportunity and a natural progression for me to move onto the other side of the business. It is an interesting as well as challenging role because sport in India is growing and this was the right time to get involved. I am thankful to SGSE for this opportunity.”

Mahesh Bhupathi, CEO, SGSE said, “I am excited to have Diggy on board. He has a lot of experience and a large network in the sports world and I believe he will add a lot of value to what we are trying to build at SGSE."