Wipro appoints Ranjita Ghosh as the Global Chief Marketing Officer

Wipro has announced to appoint Ranjita Ghosh as the new global chief marketing officer. Ranjita Ghosh will assume her new role of from February 1, 2025. In this role, she will lead all marketing activities for Wipro Limited across its geographies, shaping the company’s brand and contributing significantly to its growth. Ghosh will report to the chief strategist and technology officer Hari Shetty. She takes over from Laura Langdon, who has decided to explore career opportunities outside Wipro.

Previously, as the CMO of Wipro’s Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA) strategic market unit, Ghosh supported its business objectives and success through a robust marketing, customer experience and communications charter. Her work involved brand positioning and localisation, thought leadership, and managing influencer partnerships, with a focus on innovative marketing strategies and customer advocacy.

With nearly two decades of diverse experience in the global technology services industry, she has held various roles in Sales, Business Development, Growth Marketing, Buyer Experience, and Ecosystem Partnerships. She has also managed marketing for multiple high-value portfolios and led teams across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Ghosh holds an MBA in Marketing & Operations, a B.E. in Printing Technology, and a PG Diploma in Cyber Law.