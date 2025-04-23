Wit & Chai Group appoints Saurabh Sakpal as Chief Creative Head

Wit & Chai Group, a creative media agency, announced the appointment of Saurabh Sakpal as its new chief creative head. With over 20 years of experience across global agencies and leading consumer brands, Sakpal steps into a pivotal role to steer the agency’s creative direction and elevate its strategic storytelling capabilities.

Sakpal has worked at agencies including FCB, Saatchi & Saatchi, DDB, Publicis, and Redder Vietnam, handling campaigns for brands like Volkswagen, MTV, Chupa Chups, Set Max, and Virgin Mobile. He has held leadership roles at House of Anita Dongre and Nykaa, focusing on creative aligned with business goals. He has also consulted for firms such as Roland Berger and AlphaSights on branding, fashion, and content strategy.

In his new role at Wit & Chai, Sakpal will lead the creative charge across all key accounts. He will work closely with the strategy and brand teams to shape narratives that are not only culturally relevant but also business-impactful that sharply align with business goals. From mentoring emerging talent to leading integrated campaigns, his role is central to shaping the agency’s creative ambition.

“As a chief creative head, I see Wit & Chai Group as more than just an agency—it’s a sandbox for fearless thinkers,” said Saurabh Sakpal. “My vision is to turn up the volume on ideas that are disruptive yet deeply human. We’re building brands that resonate in the real world—work that gets people talking, sharing, and remembering.”

Speaking about the appointment, Nihar Kolapkar, co-founder and partner at Wit & Chai Group, shared: “Saurabh Sakpal’s track record of creative leadership and disruptive storytelling brings incredible value to our team. His ability to merge bold creativity with strategic clarity is exactly what we need to push the boundaries of what we deliver for our clients. We’re excited to see him shape a new era of work at Wit & Chai Group.”