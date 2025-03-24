Wit & Chai Group, a creative media agency, has announced the appointment of Shreya Badola as its new group account director. In her role, Shreya will focus on nurturing client relationships and expanding the agency’s portfolio.

With over 15 years of experience, Shreya has expertise across content, communications, PR, marketing, and social media, particularly in the media, FMCG, and beauty sectors. At Wit & Chai, she will play a key role in strengthening client partnerships and developing innovative strategies.

Speaking about the appointment, Nihar Kolapkar, co-founder & partner from Wit & Chai Group shared, “We’re thrilled to have Shreya join our team. Her experience and approach to client-focused solutions will be a great asset as we continue to grow and innovate. We’re excited about the fresh perspective she brings and look forward to achieving new heights together.”

Shreya Badola, the newly appointed group account director, expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “Joining Wit & Chai feels like the perfect next step in my journey. The agency’s energy, creativity, and commitment to clients are truly inspiring. I’m excited to collaborate with such a talented team and contribute to delivering meaningful and innovative solutions.”

Before joining Wit & Chai, Shreya worked with brands like Red Bull, Colgate-Palmolive, McDonald’s, and the skincare startup Minimalist. She also managed communications & PR for a mix of B2B and B2C brands during her last stint with Adfactors PR.