With immediate effect, Jyoti Vij takes charge as the new director general of FICCI

In another development, Shailesh Pathak, the secretary general of FICCI, has resigned due to personal reasons.
According to a report on Business Standard, on June 11, 2024, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) revealed that Jyoti Vij had been appointed as its director general. Vij holds the position of additional director general at FICCI at present.
She will immediately assume responsibility for the FICCI secretariat. In 1988, she completed her studies at Shri Ram College of Commerce, and two years later, in 1990, she obtained her master's degree in business economics from the University of Delhi.
She became a member of the industry association in 1993 and has held different positions within it since then. She has a background in business economics and oversees various policy domains within different industry sectors.
FICCI president Anish Shah welcomed Jyoti Vij, praising her leadership, policy skills, and experience. In a statement, FICCI highlighted Vij's diverse sector experience and collaboration with stakeholders.
Vij leads cross-functional teams at FICCI and engages with government officials, multilateral organisations, and industry leaders on various projects. She is involved in government committees and multilateral projects and contributes to promoting international inward investments.
Image credits: FICCI