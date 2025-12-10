WNNR appoints Aroon Ramachandran as vice president–strategy & growth

WNNR, the gamified data intelligence platform focused on first-party data capture, has appointed Aroon Ramachandran as vice president–strategy and growth. With more than 17 years of experience in advertising and brand management, he will oversee the platform’s strategy across India and select global markets.

Ramachandran previously worked with agencies such as FCB Ulka, where he managed portfolios for ICICI Bank, Jio Telecom, ASUS India and WeWork. His experience spans categories including banking, FMCG, automobiles and startups.

“We are thrilled to welcome Aroon to the team. His vast experience of working with brands in the marketing ecosystems will help realise WNNR’s mission to build true engagement through gamified brand environments,” said Trigam Mukherjee, co-founder and CEO, WNNR. “In a landscape where brands mostly operate in data-dark environments, Aroon’s knowledge of the space will help WNNR scale faster and build great marketing efficiencies.”

In his new role, Ramachandran will lead WNNR’s brand strategy, integrated campaign development for e-commerce, D2C, FMCG and digital-first brands, and the creation of gamified brand assets. His remit also includes working with creative and media partners, shaping launch playbooks for new products and partnerships, and driving thought leadership around first-party data, gamification and open-web engagement.

Founded in 2023 by Mukherjee and Trilokjit Sengupta, WNNR is positioned around enabling brands to build sustainable growth and reduce media dependency through pre-purchase intent signals derived from gamified environments.