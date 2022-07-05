WolfzHowl announces new partners

“Renuka Asnani is essential and has the massive responsibility of coming in as a partner & lead culture & commerce. 50+ wonderfully wisdom-haired, mother of two, ex-fashion entrepreneur, a fantastic mix of the home maker’s common sense and wisdom and the revenue planning that an organised firm need is exactly why we need her to be a partner and take us to the next phase of growth. She has managed money and our motley crew from one small start-up firm to a set of 3 firms now and done so much more. Am proud and grateful to have Renuka Asnani as a partner WolfVerse and head of culture & commerce across all 3 firms.” says Kalyan Challapalli as he talks about his new partner Renuka Asnani