WolfzHowl appoints Eswara VAN Sharma as Consulting Director

WolfzHowl has named Eswara VAN Sharma as consulting director – #StraTech & brand orchestration for India and ASEAN. In his new role, he will oversee brand strategy, client success, and business growth, driving WolfzHowl’s #StraTech movement that integrates behavioural insight with technology.

#StraTech, a core philosophy at WolfzHowl, blends cultural and behavioural understanding with data and AI to help brands connect meaningfully across the marketing funnel.

His background spans marketing, innovation, and strategy across India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. He has worked with brands such as Mondelez, Emirates, Samsung, and ExxonMobil

Kalyan Ram Challapalli, founder, WolfzHowl India & partner and head of strategy – WolfzHowl Global, said: “Over the past 13 years, we have built deep expertise and delivered strategic growth across 30+ categories. As we embrace the next chapter, WolfzHowl needs experienced leaders now to grow and consolidate our evolution via #StraTech. VAN’s experience, integrity and affable leadership make him the perfect catalyst for this phase of growth – both in India and globally.”

Eswara VAN Sharma said: “It’s rare to find an opportunity that brings together the sum of one’s experiences – in behavioural science, technology, and brand building – while still offering room for growth and exploration. I’m excited to orchestrate strategy and technology with WolfzHowl, and help shape the movement we call #StraTech.”

Based in Bengaluru, VAN will also support growth across Southeast Asia and Australia, collaborating with WolfzHowl’s global leadership team.