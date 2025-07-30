Wondrlab appoints Abbas Mirza as Content Lead at WYP

Wondrlab, India’s platform-first creative and content network, has announced the appointment of Abbas Mirza as content lead at WYP (What’s Your Problem) the content and digital creative agency within the network.

Abbas brings over 15 years of experience in crafting award-winning content and ideas that sit at the intersection of culture, creativity, and technology. A Cannes Lions winner and Governor’s Award recipient, he has worked at some of the country’s top agencies. His portfolio features work for marquee brands like Colgate, HDFC Bank, Ariel, Parachute Advanced, McDowell’s No.1, Whisper, Raymond, Reliance Smart, 92.7 Big FM, Gillette, and more. Some of the marquee, award-winning campaigns that he’s been a part of include Ariel’s “Share the Load” (Cannes Lions), Bio-Oil’s “Pregathon,” HDFC Bank’s “Vigil Aunty,” and Colgate MaxFresh’s “CID Investigation.”

Welcoming Abbas to the team, Amit Akali, CCO and co-founder of Wondrlab said: “Abbas joins us as content lead in what is a pivotal role at WYP. He will be partnering with Dipti Rode, one of our most seasoned and sharpest creative leaders, to drive content and creative excellence across key accounts. With his rich experience and award-winning body of work, I’m excited to see the kind of magic this duo will bring to the table. Wishing them both the very best in this journey.”

Speaking about his new role, Abbas Mirza said, “For a creative professional, staying ahead of the curve is everything. With the rise of AI and next-gen tools, it’s essential to be at a place that embraces the future with the right creative vision, and Wondrlab is exactly that. I’m thrilled to collaborate with a dynamic team of young creatives and learn from a legendary leader like Amit Akali.”