Wondrlab appoints Ajeeta Bharadwaj as Chief Strategy Officer

Added Ajeeta Bharadwaj, Chief Strategy Officer, Wondrlab, “There is an infectious energy about Wondrlab and I look forward to adding to it. I have worked with Saurabh, Rakesh and Vandana and have seen the transformational solutions that came out of this collaboration. I also find the focus on platform-first thinking, extremely relevant. As consumers, we use different platforms differently and adding this understanding to strategy can get the brand entrenched better in the purchase process. It is an exciting vision and the attempt will be to consistently look for data-backed, dynamic solutions that deliver on this.”