Wondrlab appoints Shidush Contractor as COO – influencer marketing

Wondrlab has appointed Shidush Contractor as chief operating officer – influencer marketing. In the role, Contractor will oversee OPA and Opportune, the network’s influencer and creator-focused businesses, covering strategy, operations and growth. He will report to Vandana Verma, co-founder and managing partner, Wondrlab Network.

The appointment coincides with Wondrlab formally taking its ‘Power of Total Influence’ approach to market.

Under this structure, OPA and Opportune operate as integrated platforms, combining influencer reach, creator intelligence, technology and execution across different stages of the consumer journey. The model is designed to support brand objectives ranging from awareness to action through a mix of creators, formats and paid amplification.

Contractor brings experience across adtech, talent management and creator-led businesses. Most recently, he was business head – Middle East and North Africa at Qoruz, where he worked on regional expansion and influencer intelligence solutions. Earlier, he served as chief of staff to the group CEO at Collective Artists Network, working across talent, content and brand partnerships.

After these roles, Contractor worked independently with brands and platforms, focusing on building more structured influencer operating models.

In his new role at Wondrlab, he will focus on integrating capabilities across OPA and Opportune, strengthening operating frameworks, improving measurement and enabling brands to activate creators across the funnel.

Vandana Verma, co-founder and managing partner, Wondrlab Network, said: “Brands today don’t need more influencer campaigns, they need influence that works across the funnel and compounds over time. Total Influence brings together storytelling, credibility, and performance into one operating system. Shidush’s experience across talent, technology, and execution makes him ideally placed to scale OPA and Opportune into platforms that deliver sustained, long-term value for brands.”

Speaking on his appointment, Shidush Contractor said: “Influence has evolved into a serious business lever. What excites me about OPA and Opportune is the opportunity to build influence as a connected system—from discovery to conversion—using creators, data, and ideas in a coordinated way. Total Influence is about consistency, precision, and outcomes over time, and I’m excited to help bring this vision to life for brands within the Wondrlab ecosystem.”