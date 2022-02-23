WONDRLAB appoints Siddhyesh Narkar as Chief Technology Officer & Shama Sayed as Head of Sales

Both Narkar and Sayed will be based in Mumbai and will report to Vandana Verma, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Wondrlab.
India’s largest platform-first martech startup, Wondrlab, has appointed Siddhyesh Narkar as Chief Technology Officer and Shama Sayed as Head of Sales. By strengthening its technology and sales teams, the company is aiming for aggressive growth and to bolster its core business in the martech space. Both Narkar and Sayed will be based in Mumbai and will report to Vandana Verma, co-founder and managing partner at Wondrlab.
Narkar has over 15 years of diverse experience in the technology sector. Before joining Wondrlab, he was CTO at Digitas and SapientRazorfish. At Wondrlab, he will oversee technology development across all products and platforms. Sayed will lead business and partnerships with a core focus on disrupting the digital space. With over two decades of experience in broadcast and digital, she has worked with stellar brands such as Star, Sony, Investing.com.
Verma said: “We are heading towards extraordinary growth and expansion for the martech platforms by building a world-class technology and sales team. Both Narkar and Sayed are a perfect fit as their vision integrates seamlessly with our objectives.”
As India’s leading martech company, Wondrlab is in the business of creating game-changing platforms to solve massive business problems for brands through creative, tech-based solutions.
Narkar said: I am delighted to be part of this journey where “Wondrlab’s vision is to disrupt the way brands perceive communication. This role enables me to reimagine & build world-class technology innovations around the ever-changing technology landscape.”
Wondrlab has adopted a unique two-pronged strategy towards expansion in the martech space. The company’s approach leans towards a blue ocean strategy, where it offers a range of differentiated platforms and products that are unmatched. On the other hand, as a future-forward company, Wondrlab has been actively acquiring partner firms in new emerging spaces. This gives the company a first-mover advantage so that it can build robust platforms and offer brands an unparalleled advantage over the competition.
Sayed added: “I am excited to work with a creative, dynamic startup like Wondrlab. I don't think this opportunity could have come at a better time for me as martech becomes even more dynamic than ever. We plan to employ technological innovations that will help scale-up and expand so that we can reach our goals and continue to offer unique solutions to brands.”
With all the innovation that the team at Wondrlab has been working on over the past year, there are some incredibly promising announcements on the anvil. The team continues its aim of launching disruptive products which will change the way the industry approaches content marketing.