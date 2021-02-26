Wondrlab bolsters art, design and creative teams with senior hires

Welcoming them on board, Amit Akali, co-founder and chief creative officer, Wondrlab said, “What’s Your Problem (WYP) was probably the only agency continuously growing and hiring last year. The impetus on hiring great talent only increases with the Wondrlab acquisition. We are very clear that people, product and profit are our focus. We have won several new businesses and are churning out some of our best work. Only great talent can help us sustain this momentum. At the same time, the battle going forward is not going to be won through old-school advertising – but through platform and technology-based creativity. Every hire at Wondrlab comes with a technology or platform expertise – Rahul, Abhijit and Sagar are no different. With not just a proven track record building awards and big brands, but also experience in digital, they are perfectly aligned with what we hope to achieve going forward.”