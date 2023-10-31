Wondrlab elevates Dimple Dugar as Dynamic Content Head

Dugar is a filmmaker and producer known for creating fast contextualised content at scale.
Wondrlab, the platform-first global digital network, has announced the appointment of Dimple Dugar as dynamic content head for the network.
With over 16 years of experience, Dimple is a seasoned filmmaker and producer. She’s known for creating fast contextualised content at scale. Prior to joining WL, she has worn multiple hats from being an entrepreneur to corporate stints including creative director, head of content & Production, brand Solutions, (Sn. consultant) First Post Studio, Network 18.
On Dimple’s appointment, Rakesh Hinduja, co-founder and managing partner at Wondrlab, said, "Recognizing the paramount importance of dynamic and fast-evolving content in today's marketing landscape, we are excited to welcome Dimple to our team. Her extensive experience in Dynamic content and production will be a driving force in propelling our content strategies to the next level. We welcome her and look forward to a fruitful partnership as we navigate the ever-changing dynamics of the content world."
Dimple Dugar, the newly appointed dynamic content head at Wondrlab, commented, "It is an exciting opportunity to be working with Wondrlab, and I look forward to the challenges and opportunities Wondrlab will offer me. Currently, the company is India's first marketing tech network and has many renowned clients on board. I am looking forward to developing the Dynamic content part to expand the existing business of Wondrlab and hope to bring in a more structured approach to its entire business ecosystem."