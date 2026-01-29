Wondrlab Network appoints Ishaan Balvani as Creative Lead – Digital

Wondrlab Network, India’s platform-first marketing network, has announced the appointment of Ishaan Balvani as creative lead – digital. In his new role, Ishaan will spearhead digital-first creative thinking across the network, strengthening Wondrlab’s focus on culture-led full-funnel storytelling, brand relevance, and integrated digital solutions.

Ishaan will report to Hemant Shringy, chief creative officer and managing partner, Wondrlab Network.

Before joining Wondrlab, Ishaan was with FCB Kinnect, where he served as group creative director. During his tenure, he played a key role in building impactful digital narratives, leading integrated campaigns for marquee brands, and mentoring creative teams across platforms. Some of the campaigns and brands Ishaan has worked on include HDFC Bank’s “Vigil Aunty – End of Scam Sale”, which won at Kyoorius, secured a Grand Prix at The One Show, and earned a Cannes Lions award. He has also played a pivotal role in TATA.ev, contributing to the launch of multiple vehicles and campaigns such as “Perfect Roads” for Harrier.ev, along with award-winning work including recognition at Kyoorius and The One Show for the #PerryPowerfulPunch campaign.

His portfolio further includes campaigns for Flipkart, including SASA LELE and Big Bang Diwali, along with work across marquee brands such as Disney+ Hotstar, Durex, Amul, Amazon, Google, Lodha Group, Aditya Birla Capital, and Standard Chartered, spanning categories from finance and e-commerce to entertainment and FMCG.

In this capacity, Ishaan will collaborate closely with strategy, technology, and media teams to translate insights into impactful digital ideas, ensuring creative output is deeply rooted in culture while delivering measurable business outcomes.

Commenting on the appointment, Hemant Shringy, chief creative officer and managing partner, Wondrlab Network, said, “Ishaan brings a rare combination of creative depth and digital instinct. His ability to think in platforms, culture, and ideas makes him a strong addition to our creative leadership. As brands navigate an increasingly complex digital ecosystem, Ishaan’s leadership will help us deliver sharper, more meaningful work.”

Speaking on joining Wondrlab, Ishaan Balvani, creative lead – digital, Wondrlab Network, said, “Wondrlab’s integrated and platform-first approach really stood out to me. It’s a network that’s building for where brands and culture are headed, not where they’ve been. I’m excited to collaborate with teams across the network to create digital work that is relevant, impactful, and truly connected to people