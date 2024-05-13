Wondrlab Network appoints Ritika Malhotra as head of digital, aims to enhance its digital abilities

Commenting on her new role, Ritika said, "I am thrilled to join the Wondrlab Network and lead its digital efforts in this dynamic landscape. Driving innovation, creating exceptional value for our clients, adding momentum to Wondrlab's digital practice to set new benchmarks of excellence is what I am going to focus on. Harnessing the power of technology and creativity to deliver impactful solutions that propel our clients' businesses forward is going to be my core area of focus. The power of the Wondrlab Network with its full stack offering excites me, and I’m so looking forward it.”