Wondrlab opens in NCR, places Ankit Grover and Biswajit Das in leadership roles

Ankit Grover has been appointed as lead integration director, and Biswajit Das as lead strategist, for the Experience Platform.
Wondrlab, India’s largest platform-first martech start-up, has taken yet another significant step. It has officially kicked off its operations in the north with an office in NCR, which will also cater to India’s Eastern regions. Wondrlab is fully operational in both regions, with teams comprising platform, strategy and creative experts already in place.
Wondrlab has also made two senior appointments for the new office. It has brought in Ankit Grover as lead integration director, and Biswajit Das as lead strategist, for the Experience Platform. The duo will report to Vandana Verma, co-founder and managing partner – Experience Platform at Wondrlab. Ankit and Biswajit will work with a robust set of clients and transform the way brands look at experiential marketing.
Welcoming both on board, Vandana Verma, co-founder and managing partner – Experience Platform, Wondrlab said, “Starting off our Delhi office means we now have excellence in the North and East. This move has come a little after Wondrlab’s launch and the momentum is unprecedented. Ankit and Biswajit are a great choice as leaders; both are new-age thinkers, excellent integration managers and tech enthusiasts with diverse cross-category brand experience. Our clients can expect hands-on leadership involvement in their business problems, great turnaround time and collaboration on the implementation of industry-first solutions at an enormous scale.”
Ankit has over 14 years of experience in experiential and integrated marketing. He joins from Arc Worldwide – Publicis Groupe’s experiential marketing arm – and has been part of agencies such as Wizcraft, RK Swamy BBDO and ESP Active.
Speaking about his new role, Ankit Grover, Lead Integration Director – Experience Platform, Wondrlab said, “Experiential marketing is a completely new game in the current times. The industry needs innovative thinking for new-age, immersive experiences that garner brand love. Wondrlab’s capabilities and deep understanding of platforms are just what clients need to move forward in today’s challenging world. With our incredible talent, tech and innovations, we are completely equipped to reinvent retail, events and consumer engagement across the experience platform.”
Added Biswajit Das, Lead Strategist – Experience Platform, Wondrlab, “The experiential marketing landscape has become more challenging and exciting than ever. The rapidly evolving consumption patterns have made us reinvent our strategies to suit customer journeys in current times. Working with Wondrlab really excites me. Its platform-led knowledge helps create experiences tailored to the shifting consumer behaviours.”
Biswajit has over 12 years of industry experience. His previous stint was also with Publicis Groupe's Arc Worldwide. He has previously worked in companies such as Hansa Events, Network18 and ESP Active Marketing.