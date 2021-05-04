Wondrlab ropes in Jateen Kore as Digital Head

Jateen has over 20 years of experience managing digital businesses across BFSI and telecom. He has been an entrepreneur of a B2B startup, in addition to serving in business roles at brands such as Vodafone (now Vi), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Tata AIG Life Insurance and Apnaloan.com.

Speaking about his new role, Jateen Kore, Digital Head, Wondrlab, said, “The opportunity to work with a dynamic start-up like Wondrlab is a great chance to augment my experience and contribute to the success of brands across categories. I completely believe in its platform-first strategy and I can contribute significantly to furthering their approach thanks to my digital-first experience. I look forward to an exciting and fruitful inning here.”