Wooden Street appoints Amit Phutane as Chief Business Officer

Amit Phutane joins Wooden Street to spearhead business revenue acceleration and streamlined omnichannel expansion. In this role, Phutane will lead the organisation’s business growth strategy. His experience includes business transformation & enhancing revenue streams, through retail, e‑commerce, and market partnerships.

He has over 20 years of experience in D2C, retail, modern trade, and corporate growth. He was previously Chief Business Officer at Neeman’s and Business Head (D2C & Growth) at Duroflex, managing revenue, profitability, and customer operations. He has also held senior roles at Bombay Dyeing, Ola, Kansai Nerolac, Disney, and Essar, with expertise in go-to-market strategy, digital transformation, and cross-functional leadership.

“We are excited to onboard Amit Phutane as our CBO (chief business officer). At Wooden Street, our mission is to be a one stop shop for all home furniture & decor needs. Amit’s track record—from driving D2C expansion to building retail presence across business channels—perfectly aligns with our growth ambitions,” said Lokendra Ranawat, Founder & CEO of Wooden Street. “He’s not only results-driven, but also deeply customer‑centric—able to scale quickly while keeping human insights front and centre.”, he added further.

“Wooden Street has built a scalable vertically‑integrated model in furniture, backed by tech and retail innovation. I’m excited to shape the next growth chapter by building scalable engines at the intersection of customer experience, retail business channels, revenue, and operational excellence—aligned to a brand that values depth and differentiation.”, says Amit Phutane.