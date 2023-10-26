WorkIndia appoints ex- Zoomcar/Zivame Anand Chandran as Head of Growth

Anand will be responsible for all marketing, communications, and growth efforts for the company.
WorkIndia, a leading tech-enabled blue-collar recruitment company has announced the appointment of Anand Chandran as head of growth.
In his new position at WorkIndia, Anand will be responsible for all marketing, communications, and growth efforts for the company. He will look at increasing brand awareness across the country, so that job search can be truly democratised across all skill levels. This entails a high focus on driving forward the company's efforts to market the technology driven job match making process so that the right talent relates to the right opportunities in India seamlessly and India as a nation can reap its demographic dividends.
Prior to joining WorkIndia, he was instrumental in driving growth strategies as the head of growth at Think9 Consumer. Prior to that, his role as Senior Director of Growth at Zoomcar was marked by his focus on propelling the company forward. He also led digital marketing at Zivame and prior to that as a Marketing Manager at Practo. His career began as a Business Consultant at ZS Associates in Gurgaon, India, where he laid the foundation for his subsequent success in marketing and business roles.
On joining WorkIndia, Anand Chandran, head of growth, WorkIndia, commented, I truly appreciate the opportunity to take on the role of Head of Growth at WorkIndia. With the right strategies, dedication, and a commitment to innovation, I believe we can unlock immense potential and take our organization to new heights. I look forward to collaborating with the talented individuals here to drive sustainable and impactful growth. Looking forward to this exciting journey, and I'm confident that, together, we'll achieve remarkable results."
Commenting on the appointment, Nilesh Dungarwal, CEO and co-founder of WorkIndia said, “We are delighted to welcome Anand Chandran into our leadership team. His deep understanding on the subject matter, along with a strong focus will be crucial in advancing our expansion goals. Anand’s appointment further reinforces our commitment to attracting top talent and building a workplace that empowers our employees to excel."
WorkIndia plays a crucial role in simplifying and digitising the blue-collar recruitment process in India. By leveraging technology and providing a user-friendly platform, it helps bridge the gap between job seekers and employers, making it easier for both parties to connect and fulfil their respective needs.