WorkIndia appoints ex- Zoomcar/Zivame Anand Chandran as Head of Growth

In his new position at WorkIndia, Anand will be responsible for all marketing, communications, and growth efforts for the company. He will look at increasing brand awareness across the country, so that job search can be truly democratised across all skill levels. This entails a high focus on driving forward the company's efforts to market the technology driven job match making process so that the right talent relates to the right opportunities in India seamlessly and India as a nation can reap its demographic dividends.