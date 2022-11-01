Wow! Momo elevates its CMO Muralikrishnan as Co-Founder

“I have known Murali for half of my life now; he has a rich advertising background and his storytelling experience is unmatched today & handling his experience in brands, both from start-ups to national and international brands has added a strong versatility in his approach. He brings a strong consumer perspective to the table, which is the need of the hour for us as we are growing over a 100% CAGR. As he puts it; He is not only our CMO he is our Chief Relevance officer. As a progressive company, we feel we need to share the wealth to make wealth; that’s what our philosophy has always been,” said Sagar Daryani, CEO & Co-Founder of Wow! Momo.