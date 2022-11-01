Wow! Momo elevates its CMO Muralikrishnan as Co-Founder

Murali joined Wow! Momo as the Chief Branding officer in 2018 and later elevated to CMO.
Wow! Momo Foods that operates with 3 Brands; Wow! Momo, Wow! China and Wow! Chicken, elevates CMO Muralikrishnan as co-founder. With this development, Murali also became part of the company's board.
Murali has been associated with Wow! Momo since inception; however officially joined the founders in the year 2018. Murali began by leading the store-level growth hacking to brand development and was later named as the group’s CMO.
Murali has been a key pillar in building the Delivery and Omni-Channel verticals of the brand; he also set up the entire martech stack, a strong communication platform, intra-tech initiatives and an in-house 360-degree marcom suite. Murali has also been the crucial catalyst in launching the FMCG vertical & other QSR Brands Wow! China and Wow! Chicken.
“I have known Murali for half of my life now; he has a rich advertising background and his storytelling experience is unmatched today & handling his experience in brands, both from start-ups to national and international brands has added a strong versatility in his approach. He brings a strong consumer perspective to the table, which is the need of the hour for us as we are growing over a 100% CAGR. As he puts it; He is not only our CMO he is our Chief Relevance officer. As a progressive company, we feel we need to share the wealth to make wealth; that’s what our philosophy has always been,” said Sagar Daryani, CEO & Co-Founder of Wow! Momo.
Launched in August 2008, the multi-billion-rupee QSR chain currently has over 500 outlets in 25 Indian cities; aims to enter over 100 cities soon. The brand also intends to fortify its FMCG vertical; its has recently hired a CEO for the FMCG vertical and is looking to strengthen its team from ecom to modern retail. Currently serving variants of RTE momos; intends to enter cuppa noodles, sauces and other RTE Indian & oriental snack segments by Q2 FY23.