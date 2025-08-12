Wow! Momo onboards former Jubilant VP Nimish Chaudhary as new CTO

Wow! Momo Foods, a homegrown QSR brand, has announced the appointment of Nimish Chaudhary as chief technology officer (CTO). Before joining Wow! Momo, Nimish was vice president of engineering at Jubilant FoodWorks, where he led the technology function, developed a food-tech platform, built an in-house Android-based POS system, and enabled an omnichannel customer journey.

Chaudhary, with 18 years of experience in digital initiatives and engineering, will lead Wow! Momo’s technology and product functions as CTO. He will work on developing a multi-tenant in-house food-tech platform for current, future, and international operations, improving the Wow! Eats app, upgrade store technology, and streamline operations across the company’s network.

To drive this vision, Wow! Momo has established the Wow! Tech Innovation Hub at the Google Campus, Signature Tower, Gurgaon, which will serve as a strategic center for digital and product innovation.

Commenting on the appointment, Sagar Daryani, co-founder and CEO of Wow! Momo, said,“We are delighted to welcome Nimish to the Wow! Momo leadership team at this pivotal phase of our growth journey. His rich expertise in scaling digital ecosystems and building innovative technology platforms will play a critical role in shaping Wow! Momo into a future-ready, digitally powered QSR enterprise."

Chaudhary’s career spans senior leadership roles at Publicis, Sapient, where he led the North America Financial Services portfolio, working with top-tier clients like Goldman Sachs. He has also held engineering leadership positions at Cisco Systems and Avaya Inc., managing large-scale technology programs across global markets. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K).

Expressing his enthusiasm, Nimish Chaudhary said, “Wow! Momo is on an exciting trajectory, and I’m thrilled to be part of this journey. I look forward to driving technology-led innovations that enhance customer experience, optimise operations, and build scalable platforms supporting Wow! Momo’s aggressive growth ambitions in India and beyond."