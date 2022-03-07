WOW Skin Science appoints Anurag Mittal as Chief Financial Officer

Adding to this, Manish Chowdhary, co-founder, WOW Skin Science states, “We welcome Anurag onboard as our company CFO and believe he will be a great addition to the WOW Skin Science family. As an experienced and a qualified financial professional, we look forward to his insights in setting a mid and long-term financial strategy for the brand. With him, we look forward to creating collaborative and participative interface for finance as well as operations.''