WOW Skin Science appoints Anurag Mittal as Chief Financial Officer

Leading FMCG personal care brand WOW Skin Science has appointed Anurag Mittal as chief financial officer, where he will head the business and corporate finance vertical for WOW Skin Science and Body Cupid. His portfolio will range from financial operations, financial planning & analysis to strategic finance & business partnering.
With his career spanning over 16 years, Anurag Mittal has led mandates for brands such as Snapdeal, Paytm, Nokia, PWC and Deloitte, offering his expertise in finance & accounts along with skills in diligence & fund raising, investor relations, treasury operations & investment management.
Elated about his new role, Anurag Mittal, chief financial officer said, “The growth of a brand lies in it’s analysis led strategic expansion and risk taking, that are worth. At WOW, I plan to propel a culture of security and emphasize on driving performance, ensuring integrity and accuracy of company information. I look forward to enhancing the brand’s valuation and achieve systematic growth.”
Adding to this, Manish Chowdhary, co-founder, WOW Skin Science states, “We welcome Anurag onboard as our company CFO and believe he will be a great addition to the WOW Skin Science family. As an experienced and a qualified financial professional, we look forward to his insights in setting a mid and long-term financial strategy for the brand. With him, we look forward to creating collaborative and participative interface for finance as well as operations.''