WOW Skin Science appoints Dabur's Gurpinder Singh Walia as SVP – Offline Sales

Leading FMCG personal care brand WOW Skin Science has appointed Gurpinder Singh Walia as the senior vice president – offline sales. At WOW, Gurpinder will be heading the Offline Sales including General Trade and Modern Trade for WOW Skin Science and Body Cupid. His role will also entail contributing to the development, implementation, monitoring, and review of business strategies that maximise the brand’s retail top and bottom line.
In his career spanning over 19 years, Gurpinder comes with vast experience in the consumer goods industry-leading mandate for brands such as Dabur India, Abbott Nutrition International, Henkel India, SC Johnson Products, Parle Products.
Elated about his new role, Gurpinder Singh Walia, senior vice president - offline sales said, "WOW has led an iconic journey through its vast online presence in a country that is 90% rooted in offline experientials. I am excited to be driving the next growth phase of the organisation through various offline touchpoints.
Adding to this, Manish Chowdhary, Co-Founder, WOW Skin Science states, “Gurpinder will be a great addition to the WOW Skin Science team. Being an experienced and a strong sales professional, he will be able to devise and navigate sales strategies that will strengthen the brand positioning and recall. With him now as part of our brand, we are looking to enhance a WOWsome offline experience through various interesting collaborations.''