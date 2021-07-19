WOW Skin Science appoints Deepika Sabharwal Tewari as the Chief Brand Officer

Adding to this, Manish Chowdhary, co-founder of WOW Skin Science, stated “We warmly welcome Deepika to the WOW family. With her extensive experience in building brands and consumer segments, we believe that she will truly help WOW reach the next stage of our growth journey. Rooted in Indian ethos and culture, the brand aims to bring a piece of India to every consumer in the personal care and wellness space. We are a digital-first brand that has grown across channels and markets but we believe that the best is yet to come.”