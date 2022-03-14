WOW Skin Science appoints Harsh Parekh as General Manager - Marketing

He will be responsible for building and defining WOW Skin Science’s social media, content strategy, influencer marketing, along with overlooking celeb endorsements, brand partnerships and associations.
Leading FMCG personal care brand WOW Skin Science has appointed Harsh Parekh as General Manager - Marketing. He will be responsible for building and defining WOW Skin Science’s social media, content strategy, influencer marketing, along with overlooking celeb endorsements, brand partnerships and associations.
With his vast repertoire in the field of marketing and advertising for over 14 years, Harsh has developed expertise in various branches– from conceptualizing and ideating to executing creative and content marketing solutions for brands across India and in the MENA region. In this leadership role, his KRA has been to develop and execute long term strategic plans and objectives through identification of issues and opportunities that could influence business growth and profitability.
Harsh has played a pivotal role in conceiving and executing numerous marketing and branding campaigns and built IPs for brands across FMCG, beauty, fashion, F&B, hospitality, automobile, education, E-comm, tech and retail. Few of his IPs/AFPs and digital films have received accolades at prestigious award ceremonies such as - Indian Television Academy Awards, International Content Marketing Summit, Promax Awards. He has conceived and executed buzzworthy campaigns and content marketing solutions for notable brands such as Cultfit, Nykaa, Flipkart, FirstCry, Nexa Showrooms, Honda, TVS, Tresemmé, Lakme, Splash, Max Fashions, Lifebuoy, Knorr, and many more.
Elated about his new role, Harsh Parekh, general manager - marketing said, “With consumers riding the 5G wave, access to various marketing campaigns has become easier. Relevance, innovation and technology have become the drivers of marketing and the success rate of a campaign is often judged by how effectively it was marketed holistically. At WOW Skin Science, I aim to build and amplify the brand and its equity in the market along with executing impactful campaigns.”
Adding to this, Manish Chowdhary, Co-Founder, WOW Skin Science states, “We are delighted to welcome Harsh to the WOW Skin Science family. With his business acumen and ingenuity, we look forward to his expertise and vision that will accentuate the status quo of WOW Skin Science through innovative strategies, various partnerships, collaborations and associations.”