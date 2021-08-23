WOW Skin Science appoints Kiran Kumar as Vice President - Supply Chain

His responsibilities will also include production and distribution planning, warehousing, logistics, and procurement.
Leading Personal Care Brand WOW Skin Science has appointed Kiran Kumar as the vice president of Supply Chain. With his vast repertoire in the said field, he will play a pivotal role in managing the end-to-end supply chain of Body Cupid . His responsibilities will also include production and distribution planning, warehousing, logistics, and procurement.
In his career spanning 18 years, Kiran has worked as the Senior Instock Manager at Cloudtail, an Amazon Joint Venture. He has also lent his expertise as a Manager- Supply chain at Marico where he handled various roles across manufacturing, procurement, distribution planning, New product development, project management, Modern trade, and Ecommerce Supply Chain Management.
Elated about his new role, Kiran Kumar, vice president of Supply Chain said, “Supply chain management plays a pivotal role in the growth of every D2C brand. An end-to-end operation is managed from the time the product is manufactured to the time it gets delivered to the end consumer. This journey is seamless and coherent with an aim of 96-97% service level coupled with the minimum total delivery cost. It is often said that ‘First impression is the last impression’ and my responsibility will be to amplify this impression by ensuring that the right product reaches the right consumer with the right packaging.”
Adding to this, Manish Chowdhary, co-founder, WOW Skin Science, states, “I am pleased to welcome Kiran Kumar to the WOW family. With his vast experience and expertise in logistics, warehousing, and vendor management, we aim at capitalizing and redefining our product journey efficiently and economically, thus setting a new paradigm of growth and development.”