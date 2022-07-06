WOW Skin Science appoints Priti Rajput as Vice-President-Marketing

With her vast repertoire in the field of innovation, brand management and marketing for over 12 years, Priti has led the personal care portfolio for the GoodGlamm group and was the Global Head of Category, Hair Colour, Hygiene for Godrej Consumer Products. She was also responsible for haircare and skincare for Loreal Paris South Asian market. Priti has also lent her expertise as a senior manager for innovation and marketing mix development for Garnier Hair Care in India and Australia.