WOW Skin Science’s Madhur Acharya calls it quits

He was the personal care brand’s VP of marketing.
Madhur Acharya has quit personal care brand WOW Skin Science as its vice president of marketing. He announced the move in a LinkedIn post which read:
After almost 3 amazing years at WOW Skin Science, it's time to bid goodbye. Being part of WOW's success and working alongside powerhouses such as Manish Chowdhary & Karan Chowdhary has got to be the highlight of my career. Life is about cherishing the past, facing the present, and moving ahead! Here's to chasing new adventures!!
Acharya joined WOW Skin Science in August 2019 as a senior business development manager, he was made its head of marketing in December 2020 and as its VP of marketing in July 2021.
In his 12-year old career, he has worked at places like Forest Essentials, Cobrapost, Postergully, FREECULTR, iEntergizer, and Justdial.