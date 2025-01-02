WPP appoints Wavemaker's Deepa Jatkar as India head for OpenDoor

Global advertising company WPP has appointed Deepa Jatkar as the India head for OpenDoor, its specialised unit focused on Amazon’s media planning and buying operations. She shared the news through a LinkedIn post.

Advertisment

Jatkar joined Wavemaker India in 2023 as chief growth officer, bringing over 20 years of expertise in media and consumer technology. Prior to WPP, she was part of Meta India’s global sales and marketing team, where she played a pivotal role in the India sales leadership group.

In her new role, Jatkar will oversee a multidisciplinary team spanning media, business consultancy, technology, and public relations, all dedicated to addressing Amazon’s unique requirements.

In the past, she has also worked with MediaCom, Omnicom Group, Mindshare, and McCann Worldgroup.