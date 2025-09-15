WPP Media appoints Sushant Mishra as growth lead – north

WPP Media has announced the appointment of Sushant Mishra as Growth Lead – North, where he will be responsible for spearheading the Growth Cluster in the region.

In his new role, Mishra will focus on building solutions-led strategies that move beyond conventional media metrics like reach and frequency, and instead address deeper business problem-solving for clients. According to Mishra, the next wave of growth for agencies will hinge on enabling SME segments to scale, with a sharper emphasis on media, technology, and AI-driven outcomes.

“With the right mix of data, technology, and AI, we can go beyond campaigns to truly impact business outcomes. I’m excited to contribute to this vision, partner with brands in their transformation, and unlock new opportunities for growth,” Mishra shared in a LinkedIn post.

Mishra brings over 15 years of experience across digital transformation, marketing strategy, and business growth. Most recently, he co-founded Petlicious Superfoods India, where he built a pet food brand focused on sustainability, subscription-led retention, and automation-driven customer engagement.

Prior to that, he was Director – Digital & Head of Media at Ola Electric, leading full-funnel digital marketing and driving pre-bookings, awareness, and strategic partnerships during the EV brand’s aggressive growth phase. He also held senior roles at Grofers (now Blinkit) as Senior Director – Digital Marketing & Partnerships, and at Starcom MediaVest Group, where he served as VP & Business Head – North.

This appointment signals WPP Media’s intent to deepen its data-driven, SME-centric growth strategy in India’s northern market.