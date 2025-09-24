WPP Media appoints Vinish Mathews as Head of Team Fulcrum, South Asia

WPP Media has announced the appointment of Vinish Mathews as the new Head of Team Fulcrum for South Asia on a LinkedIn post. Mathews will lead the strategic direction and growth for the agency's clients in the region, bringing with him over 22 years of experience in the media and advertising industry.

"WPP Media is proud to welcome Vinish Mathews as Head – Team Fulcrum, South Asia", read the post.

Mathews' extensive career has spanned across key markets including India, China, and Southeast Asia, with a focus on a diverse range of sectors. His background includes working with major brands in FMCG, technology, fintech, e-commerce, consumer durables, automotive, and tourism. He is returning to Fulcrum, having previously worked on strategic planning for Hindustan Unilever's personal care portfolio.

His most recent role was as the Chief Strategy Officer at Mindshare India, where he was responsible for providing strategic solutions, driving innovation, and delivering growth for the client base. Before this, he led the Google relationship at Media Futures Group across India and Southeast Asia and also held a leadership position at Mindshare China.

The appointment is seen as a move to strengthen WPP Media's leadership in the South Asian market. The agency expressed its confidence in Mathews' ability to drive growth and transformation for its clients. His previous experience and deep understanding of the market are expected to be key assets in his new role. The move highlights the ongoing trend of strategic leadership changes within the media and advertising ecosystem.