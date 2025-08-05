WPP Media India appoints Sairam Ranganathan as Head of Commerce

WPP Media India has announced the appointment of Sairam Ranganathan as its new head of commerce. A long-time member of the WPP network, Ranganathan has over two decades of industry experience to the role, having most recently worked as chief digital officer at Wavemaker India.

In his new position, Ranganathan will lead WPP Media’s commerce business in India, leveraging his expertise in digital strategy, team building, and client engagement. His experience spans multiple sectors, and he is expected to focus on strengthening the agency’s commerce capabilities in the evolving media landscape.

He succeeds Atique Kazi, who steps down after 12 years at WPP Media. Kazi played a significant role in shaping the agency’s digital, performance, and commerce functions in India.